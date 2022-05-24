US birth rates rose slightly in 2021 after a steep drop in the first year of the pandemic, CDC data shows

(CNN) Early speculation that the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to a baby boom has been turned on its head, with early data showing more of a baby bust -- and worsening rates of some adverse outcomes.

After a steep drop in the first year of the pandemic, US birth rates rose only slightly in 2021, according to provisional data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

It was the first time in seven years that the US birth rate increased. Births had been dropping by an average of 2% a year since 2014, including a decline of twice that much between 2019 and 2020.

Nearly 3.7 million babies were born in the US in 2021; that's about 46,000 more than were born in 2020, but the 1% increase still put the number short of 2019 levels.

The drop in birth rates in 2020 was one of the largest in decades, and the slight rise in 2021 "doesn't necessarily mean that that declining trend is over," said Beth Jarosz, a demographer and program director with the nonprofit Population Reference Bureau with a focus on child well-being.

