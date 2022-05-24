English Premier League approves sale of Chelsea FC

(CNN) The English Premier League announced Tuesday that its board has approved the sale of Chelsea FC to the ownership group led by Todd Boehly.

The deal, worth more than $5 billion, must still receive government approval before the transaction can be finalized.

"The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium," the league said in a statement.

"Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover."

The club's current owner is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is subject to sanctions by the British government and has seen his assets frozen.

