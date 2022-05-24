Today, you’ll find a deal at The Sill, a discounted Logitech StreamCam and savings at Parachute. All that and more below.

Birthday Sale

The Sill The Sill

Liven up your home with plants from the Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants and pots are discounted just in time for summer. Just use code BIRTHDAY to take 10% off one item, 20% off two items, and 30% off three or more items. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through March 21.

Memorial Day Sale

Parachute Parachute

Memorial Day sales present a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Take this Parachute sale, for example: Everything is 20% off sitewide, including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.

$39.98 $25.99 for a two-pack at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. When you buy two you’ll score an extra 10% off the discounted price, making this a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$169.99 $119.99 at Amazon

StreamCam Mike Andronico/CNN

In our testing, we found the Logitech StreamCam to be the best webcam for content creation. It delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features including some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it for under $120 on Amazon, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$599.99 From $249.99 at Woot!

iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum Amazon

sdf Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i7+ and i7 are both on sale right now in refurbished condition. Regardless of whether you splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base, you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and the home layout.

More deals to shop

• Get your swimwear drawer ready for summer during Cuup’s swimwear event: Take $50 off swim spends of $200 and $75 off swimwear purchases of $300 now through May 30.

• If you’ve been contemplating a KitchenAid appliance, now’s the time: sign in and get 20% off major appliances, MEMORIAL20

• Take 15% off all beauty at Revolve, including C Beyond’s Triple Serum SPF 40, Olaplex and Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.

• DreamSky’s compact alarm clock is perfect for small nightstands — and a great reason to leave your phone in another room for the night for sounder ZZZs. Take $9 off on Amazon now plus an extra 5% with the on-page coupon.

• Outdoor Voices is adding a big range of styles to OV Extra at markdown prices for savings up to 50% off now through May 30.

• OUAI’s shampoos, conditioners and more smell incredible and are seriously effective. Now through May 26, take 20% off your restock sitewide.

• Keep calm(er) with a Calm X Gravity weighted travel blanket, now 50% off and ready to cocoon you.

• Put some spring in your skincare routine with 30% off your choice of two skincare products from Philosophy with the code DUO30.

• Zappos has a huge Memorial Day sale going on now, with a ton of sneakers, sandals and tops on sale up to 40% off.

• Tile Mate Essentials, a four-pack featuring two Tile Mates, one slim (for your wallet) and one sticker, are almost $12 off on Amazon today.

Deals you may have missed

$129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now under $80 in silver at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Spring Frypan event

Greenpan Macy's

Greenpan is offering up to 50% off frying pans plus free shipping on orders over $99, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Fry Pan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

$149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

myQ myQ

If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open or you want to monitor your home remotely for other reasons, a smart garage camera gives you an easy way to double-check via your smartphone or smart home setup. MyQ makes our editors’ favorite smart garage controller, and right now the compatible camera is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Seamlessly connecting to your existing security system, this camera is an excellent value that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

Memorial Day sale

Wayfair Wayfair

WayDay might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

Memorial Day sale

Rumpl Rumpl

Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up, and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Right now, you can shop everything that the Climate Neutral Certified brand has to offer at a solid 25% discount.

$699 From $499 at Z Grills

Z Grills Z Grills

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 AirPods 3

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is so close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and robust-sounding, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods Pro with a bunch of the same great features.