North Korea launches ballistic missile, South Korea says

By Yoonjung Seo and Barbara Starr, CNN

Updated 5:28 PM ET, Tue May 24, 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker&#39;s Party in this undated photo released by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency on May 21, 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 21, 2022.

Seoul (CNN)North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile in an easterly direction on Wednesday morning, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea has conducted a number of ballistic missile tests this year. The United States believes that a North Korean missile launch on May 4 was a failed intercontinental ballistic missile test that exploded shortly after launch.
US military and intelligence agencies assess Pyongyang may also be preparing for its first underground nuclear test in nearly five years.
This is a developing story.