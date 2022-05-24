Police raid leaves at least 22 dead in Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) At least 22 people have died in the bloody aftermath of a raid carried out by Rio de Janeiro's military police on Tuesday.

Authorities said a gunfight broke out after police were shot at while preparing to enter Vila Cruzeiro, an underprivileged community where leaders of an alleged criminal group were suspected to have gathered.

In a press conference, Rio de Janeiro Military Police Secretary Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires said the operation was spurred by "criminal migration" into the neighborhood, which he said houses drug traffickers from other states.

After the raid, Vila Cruzeiro residents gathered at the top of the hill where the shooting took place to look for corpses, according to local activist Raull Santiago. Schools and public health services also closed as a result of the raid, the city's education secretary said.

An injured person cries after being treated at Getulio Vargas Hospital after a police raid in Vila Cruzeiro, Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday.

The raid took place despite a June 2020 ban by the Brazilian Supreme Court on anti-drug operations in Rio de Janeiro's densely populated slum areas other than in "absolutely exceptional" circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling was designed to avoid further straining public health and humanitarian services.

