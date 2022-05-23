Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Mon May 23, 2022

This collection of 37 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, taken between 2003 and 2021, includes galaxies that are all hosts to both Cepheid variables and supernovae. They serve as cosmic tools to measure astronomical distance and refine the expansion rate of the universe.
This is the first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope project.
Two galaxies, NGC 1512 and NGC 1510, appear to dance in this image from the Dark Energy Camera. The galaxies have been in the process of merging for 400 million years, which has ignited waves of star formation and warped both galaxies.
This illustration shows exocomets orbiting the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Astronomers have detected at least 30 exocomets in the system, which also hosts two exoplanets.
This artist&#39;s impression shows a two-star system, with a white dwarf (foreground) and a companion star (background), where a micronova explosion can occur. Although these stellar explosions are smaller than supernovae, they can be intensely powerful.
This sequence of images shows how the solid nucleus (or the &quot;dirty snowball&quot; heart) of Comet C/2014 UN271 was isolated from a vast shell of dust and gas to measure it. Scientists believe the nucleus could be 85 miles across.
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the most distant star yet: Earendel, which is nearly 13 billion light-years away.
Astronomers have imaged a space phenomena called odd radio circles using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope. These space rings are so massive that they measure about a million light-years across -- 16 times bigger than our Milky Way galaxy.
