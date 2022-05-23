(CNN) Authorities are searching for a Texas woman accused of murdering an elite cyclist who had allegedly dated her boyfriend.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is wanted on a murder charge in relation to the May 11 shooting that killed professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25.

Wilson, who lived in San Francisco, was in Austin for a cycling race when she was shot multiple times at the home of a friend she was staying with, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Travis County District Court.

The US Marshals Service is conducting a fugitive investigation into Armstrong's whereabouts and has urged the public to share any information about where she may be.

The affidavit described how both the victim and the suspect had been in romantic relationships with the same man, and detailed text messages and interviews with tipsters that point to jealousy as a possible motive.

