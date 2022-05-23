Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled sexual abuse allegations, report says

(CNN) Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) mishandled allegations of sexual abuse, intimidated victims and their advocates, and resisted attempts at reform over the course of two decades, according to an explosive report released Sunday by a third-party firm.

"Survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action," the report found, "even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation."

According to the report on the investigation conducted by Guidepost Solutions, survivors of abuse and other persons within the Southern Baptist community contacted the SBC Executive Committee (EC) to make them aware of child molestation and other forms of abuse committed by people employed by the church as well as those who were at the pulpit, but were met with inaction.

In a statement, the SBC said in part: "To the members of the survivor community, we are grieved by the findings of this investigation. We are committed to doing all we can to prevent future instances of sexual abuse in churches, to improve our response and our care, to remove reporting roadblocks."

The SBC is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, with an estimated 14 million members across more than 47,000 Baptist churches. Last year, its members voted during the organization's convention in Nashville to approve a task force to supervise an independent investigation following accusations and stories of abuse that had been featured in the media.

