One of the first Black master sommeliers is on a mission

We asked McCoy to write a letter to the next generation of Black master sommeliers coming up behind him. The views expressed here are his own.

To the next generation of Black master sommeliers

I'd like to begin by congratulating you on such an enormous accomplishment. If your experience is anything like mine, you are perhaps drowning in a pool of disbelief, struggling to assess how you truly feel about it.

Let it be what it is for you. This is your experience and allow yourself to digest it in your authentic way. Carlton McCoy

Achieving something that you have committed your life to for many years understandably can be overwhelming. Don't put pressure on yourself to feel any particular way about it. Let it be what it is for you. This is your experience and allow yourself to digest it in your authentic way.

For me, it wasn't until a year after becoming a master sommelier, that the significance of the achievement really sank in for me. I was frankly torn between being completely in shock and being afraid to accept what I had just done. A bit of impostor syndrome, something I still deal with to this day. My journey to that point was not a straight and easy road.

While the Black experience in the US is not a monolith, it is likely there were at least small aspects of our journeys that are likely to be similar. No one in my family drank wine. I don't think I had a glass of wine until I was forced to take a wine course while at The Culinary Institute of America. I intentionally say forced because I really didn't want to take the course, I was terrified to take the course. I had won a scholarship through a program called CCAP to attend culinary school.

Growing up in DC

I was raised in Washington, DC in the kitchen with my grandmother, an incredibly strong and loving Black woman who brought me up and showed me every recipe she knew along the way. My cultural inheritance. And as a two time high school dropout and the only kid in my family to ever go to college — by winning a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America — well, it was a big moment not just for me, but my entire family.

In my mind, once I left DC, I wasn't going back. Not because I didn't love my family or my neighborhood but because I needed to succeed for all of us. Carlton McCoy

The requirements of the scholarship were rigorous. One semester below a 3.0 and I was going to be sent, bags packing, back to southeast DC. So, I knew I had to do well.

In my mind, once I left DC, I wasn't going back. Not because I didn't love my family or my neighborhood but because I needed to succeed for all of us. I am sure you, too, understand this unique dynamic; as a Black American, your successes and failures are not allowed to be simply your own because you represent the entire community.

So understandably, I couldn't go home with my tail between my legs because of a wine class. I hunkered down and studied extremely hard and slept very little. I was surprised to find I actually loved studying wine. I went from being truly terrified to being hungry for more. Luckily, I did pass the course. Studying wine, it turns out, wasn't just about the liquid. It was about culture, history, geography and art.

Studying wine, it turns out, wasn't just about the liquid. It was about culture, history, geography and art. Carlton McCoy

I continued my education and returned my focus to the kitchen where I would remain for a few years. To this day, my time cooking in great kitchens truly prepared me to be able to engage with wine at a high level and to understand how the food and wine culture are the same. One cannot exist without the other.

After graduating in 2006, I moved to New York City, like all good and dedicated cooks at the time. I worked at Restaurant Daniel, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Aquavit and Jean Georges. But New York City is not an easy place for chefs starting their career. Shortly after moving to the city, I was hit with the depressing realization I couldn't afford to be a cook and live there, so I reluctantly took a role in the dining room. The front of house paid much more than the culinary positions.

Giving up wasn't an option. I could not return home. Still, I was completely ashamed at the time, because the switch from "back of house" to "front of house" felt like I had failed. I had studied so hard to graduate from culinary school and now here I was, not even cooking professionally.

It took me months before I told my family and most of my friends what I was doing. But the reality was I enjoyed being on the floor and interacting with guests. I loved sharing my passions about food with diners.