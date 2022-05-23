Tomatoes have been gene edited to provide more vitamin D

Sign up for CNN's Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.

(CNN) Fish and dairy products are the best dietary sources of vitamin D, which can make it a struggle for those on a plant-based diet to get enough of the essential micronutrient. Vitamin D helps protect our bones and keep muscles and teeth healthy.

gene edited using Now, a team of researchers have come up with a potential new and vegan source of vitamin D: tomatoesgene edited using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to contain a precursor to vitamin D.

If the process is adopted commercially by farmers and producers, these tomatoes could help address vitamin D insufficiency, which the study said affects 1 billion people globally.

"This exciting discovery not only improves human health but contributes to the environmental benefits associated with more plant-based diets -- often linked with a challenge in securing some key vitamins and minerals widely found and bioavailable in animal products," Guy Poppy, a professor of ecology at the University of Southampton, told the Science Media Centre in London. He wasn't involved in the research.

Vitamin D supplements are widely available in many countries, but coauthor Cathie Martin, a professor at the John Innes Centre in Norwich, England, said that eating a tomato was "so much better than taking a pill."

