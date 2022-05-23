Zlatan Ibrahimović revels in AC Milan's first Serie A title in 11 years, dedicates trophy to Mino Raiola

(CNN) Carrying a cigar and a magnum of champagne, Zlatan Ibrahimović walked out of the tunnel after winning the Serie A title. To raucous applause, he sprayed champagne on fans in the stands, smoked his cigar, waved to the crowds and then joined his teammates on the podium.

The title completed Ibrahimović's triumphant return to AC Milan two years after he re-joined his former club and 11 years after he guided the Rossoneri to their last Scudetto.

"It's my greatest satisfaction. When I returned, at the press conference, I said that I would bring Milan back to the top," he said to DAZN after the game.

"Many were laughing and now we are here, and we won the Scudetto. We made many sacrifices, but nothing is impossible. I have suffered a lot this year."

Milan defeated Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday to win their first Serie A title since 2011. It entered the game needing at least one point to finish above its arch-rival Internazionale and eventually finished the season on 86 points -- two points clear of the Nerazzuri.

