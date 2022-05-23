Manchester City apologizes after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen 'attacked' during pitch invasion

(CNN) Manchester City has apologized after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was said to have been "assaulted" following City's title winning victory on Sunday.

After the club secured its fourth Premier League crown in five years, home supporters at the Etihad Stadium spilled onto the pitch in celebration.

A television broadcast of the game appears to show a spectator making contact with the back of Olsen's head as the Villa keeper was being escorted off the field.

"Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch," said a statement from the club.

"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Read More