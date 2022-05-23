Russia-Ukraine conflict
CNN
Now playing
02:03
Watch Zelensky speak out on Russia in address
CNN
Now playing
02:43
Woman drives truck to the front lines of Putin's invasion
Ukraine Office of the President
Now playing
01:27
Russian strike Zelensky called 'absolute evil' caught on camera
CNN
Now playing
02:53
Russian strike on Odesa apartment block kills family, including 3-month old
Now playing
03:14
'Hard to live with this': Hear from man who lost 3-month-old in Russian strike
Now playing
01:50
Widow confronts Russian soldier who killed husband
CNN
Now playing
02:50
Some Ukrainians have found refuge at a 15th century Irish castle
CNN
Now playing
03:00
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
Now playing
03:57
'A homegrown defense': How Ukrainian volunteers beat back Russian progression
Grand Pettine/CCTV
Now playing
01:57
Video captures moment Russian missile hit beach hotel
Now playing
01:33
'We need a way out': Former Russian colonel criticizes war efforts in Ukraine
CNN
Now playing
02:58
18-year-old Ukrainian raising four siblings after their mother was killed
Soldier buried alive
Soldier buried alive
CNN
Now playing
02:28
Russian troops buried him alive. He survived to tell you his story
CNN
Now playing
02:29
See the shattered Russian armor after Ukrainian soldiers stop advance
Now playing
04:15
CNN captures moment secret police find and arrest suspected spy
Now playing
04:40
Russian journalists explain why they defied Putin
CNN  — 

A twenty-year veteran of Russia’s diplomatic service announced his resignation Monday in protest against his country’s war on Ukraine, in a rare public protest by a Russian official, multiple media outlets reported.

Boris Bondarev, a diplomat posted to Russia’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva, posted a statement on a LinkedIn account condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticizing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for complicity in what he described as an an “aggressive war” – language that is proscribed in Russia under wartime censorship laws.

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” Bondarev wrote, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country,” Bondarev wrote.

The respected Russian business newspaper Kommersant reached Bondarev, who confirmed the authenticity of the post. The New York Times confirmed the receipt of a resignation sent by email to diplomats in Geneva.

The Russian mission to the UN in Geneva declined to comment on the matter to CNN, and Bondarev did not respond to messages sent to the LinkedIn account.

KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 18: Captured Russian soldier, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, attends a court hearing on May 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Sgt. Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a civilian on a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy Region, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The trial of the Russian soldier was the first that Ukraine has conducted since the invasion related to charges that could be considered war crimes. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 18: Captured Russian soldier, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, attends a court hearing on May 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Sgt. Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a civilian on a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy Region, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The trial of the Russian soldier was the first that Ukraine has conducted since the invasion related to charges that could be considered war crimes. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine conflict's first war crimes trial

The LinkedIn post lambasted Russia’s leadership for corruption, saying, “Those who conceived this war want only one thing – to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”

It also singled out the Russian MFA for harsh criticism.

“I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time. However, in most recent years, this has become simply catastrophic. Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s,” the post read. “Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

The LinkedIn profile describes Bondarev as a veteran of Russian diplomatic service, with expertise in arms control and nonproliferation. The picture on the profile now has the hashtag #opentowork.