Chewy is a go-to for pet supplies, toys, treats, and more, and just in time for summer, they’ve kicked off a Memorial Day sale with up to 30% off everything your pet needs, and more.

To get you started early on spoiling your pet, we’ve come up with a list of some of our favorite deals currently happening on Chewy. Just be sure to snag your favorites now before they sell out.

$7.33 at Chewy

Frisco Road Trip Sightseeing Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, 3 Count Chewy

This set of three squeaky dog toys is like a little set of souvenirs from all the adventures you and your favorite road-trip companion have had together (we’re loving the dog take on the Statue of Liberty). It’s part of the buy-two-get-one-free promo, too.

$8.52 at Chewy

Frisco Outdoor Solid Textured Waterproof Stink Proof PVC Dog Collar Chewy

Cloth collars are the classic pick, but this PVC-coated one is waterproof and stinkproof, meaning that, unlike the old nylon collar, it’ll keep smelling decent if Fido’s caught out in the rain.

$9.98 at Chewy

Frisco Notebook Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip Chewy

Part of the buy-two-get-one-free promo, this cat scratcher unfolds for more surface area. It also comes with catnip you can sprinkle on to really give your feline friend some zip.

$10.99 $7.71 at Chewy

Star Wars Tie Fighter Non-Skid Ceramic Cat Bowl Chewy

For a grown-take on Star Wars that looks great in your kitchen, this cat bowl features a graphic pattern of tie fighters — and plenty of room for your cat’s food or water.

$289.99 $246.49 at Chewy

KBSPETS Floral 45-in Sisal Cat Tree Chewy

This floral cat tree adds a little personality to your living room, and offers your cat plenty of places to play and perch.

$29.95 $23.81 at Chewy

Cube Real Time GPS Dog & Cat Tracker Chewy

If you have a free-range pet, this GPS tracker is a great way to follow along with their daily adventures. Or should your pet ever get lost, the device can majorly come in handy when you’re trying to find them again.

$107 $64.26 at Chewy

Modesto Milling Organic, No Corn No Soy Chick Starter & Grower Crumbles Poultry Feed, 50 lbs. Chewy

If you’re raising your own chickens or have chicks in your backyard, this 50-lb. bag of poultry feed has gotten five-star reviews and is 25% off right now — plus an extra 20% off at checkout. Subscribe to Autoship for even more money off, making it an incredibly good deal.

$23.01 $18.63 at Chewy

Frisco Straight Triple Corner Feeder Dog & Cat Stainless Steel Bowl Chewy

Great for multiple pets (particularly if one likes to, say, run around the house with their bowl), this elevated feeder tucks neatly into the corner of your dining room or kitchen.

$10.99 $8.71 at Chewy

Frisco Silicone Dog & Cat Food Mat Chewy

Keep the floor around your pet’s bowls a little less messy with this silicone food mat — just throw it in the top rack of the dishwasher when it gets gross (it’ll keep bowls from skidding, too).

$274.80 $186.73 at Chewy

Armarkat 74-in Multi-Level Cat Tree Chewy

This fairly intense cat tree is great for multiple cats to play and lounge on, and it’s almost $100 off right now.

$99.99 $70.98 at Chewy

Arf Pets Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder Chewy

Use this dry food dispenser to feed your pet while you’re at the office or away for the day: You can customize the portion size of dry food and even record a special message calling your dog to the bowl.

$22.99 $16.87 at Chewy

Frisco Marble Print Stainless Steel Double Elevated Dog Bowl Chewy

This black-and-marble stand looks great with most home decor, and the three-cup size is perfect for smaller pets.

$29.99 $23.56 at Chewy

Frisco Indoor/Outdoor Deep Dish Cuddler Bolster Cat & Dog Bed Chewy

Give your pet something deep and squishy to sink into after a long day of play — it’s also designed for outdoor use, so you can keep a comfy place for your pet on the patio or in the yard. Now if only it came in human sizes…

$15.99 $9.08 at Chewy

Frisco Flamingo Dog Raincoat Chewy

One can make the argument that dogs have been going out in the rain for centuries without raincoats, but, come on, it’s a flamingo print raincoat, and it’s adorable. Snap it up starting at just about $9.

$12.99 $9.08 at Chewy

JW Pet Whirlwheel Flying Disk Dog Toy Chewy

Your pup will love taking this squeaky flying disk for a spin (literally) — it’s made of nontoxic rubber with a bit of vanilla extract so it smells good, even after it’s drooled on over and over. It can also be stretched and tugged for when your pet wants to play ruff.

$94.80 $55.24 at Chewy

Armarkat Travel Dog & Cat Carrier Bag Chewy

This pet carrier makes it easy to take your pet to the vet or on a little adventure, and with the extra 15% off at checkout, it’s getting close to half price right now.

$71.99 $66.30 at Chewy

Yaheetech Foldable Outdoor Hard Plastic Dog & Cat Swimming Pool Chewy

It’s getting hot outside, and this swimming pool is the perfect way for your pet to cool down when the sun’s blazing. It has an anti skid bottom and best of all, you don’t have to sweat over an air pump to inflate it; just unfold it and fill ‘er up.

$49.99 $34.81 at Chewy

Petcube Cam HD Monitoring With Vet Chat Pet Camera Chewy

Pet tech is getting cheaper and cheaper these days, and if you want to keep an eye on your pet for your own amusement while you’re out of the house all day, this camera will be the lens you need to keep an eye on things. Best of all, the app lets you call in to a professional vet if their behavior is getting weird (in a concerning way) during the day.

$46.49 $36.25 at Chewy

Tuffy’s Arnie the Armadillo Plush Dog Toy Chewy

This dog toy isn’t just adorable: It has three different layers for extra chewability and can float in the water if you have a pool or beach to play on.