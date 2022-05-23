Throughout years of testing, the Blue Yeti has been largely considered the gold standard in USB microphones. It consistently delivers warm, bright voice recordings, preserving every detail of our voice without any distortion or crackling — and right now, the Blue Yeti is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen in the silver color.

Our favorite microphone’s sound quality will make you sound professional and vibrant during important work calls and presentations while being rich enough for high-quality podcasts, YouTube videos and Twitch streams. It also sounds better than some microphones that cost significantly more. Factor in its useful controls and sturdy, versatile design, and you’ve got the best overall microphone for the money. Regularly going for $129.99, right now the Blue Yeti is just $79.99.