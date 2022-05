Exclusive: Pakistan's Imran Khan doubles down on ​unfounded claim that US plotted his downfall 

(CNN) Pakistan's Imran Khan repeated his claims Monday that the United States had orchestrated his ouster, saying that "anti-Americanism" was growing in the South Asian nation as a result of "all this becoming public."

Khan has been making versions of this claim for nearly two months, but has not provided evidence to support it.

Khan -- who was removed from office in a no-confidence vote in April -- called for a huge nationwide rally to protest his downfall for Wednesday and confirmed he would run again for office at the next election.

"Whenever the next elections take place, not only will we run, but I can predict that this will be the biggest party in Pakistan's history, because people are so incensed and feel insulted that these criminals have been foisted upon us," Khan told CNN, referring to Pakistan's new government.

