Dead sperm whale washes ashore in Philippines, latest in string of deaths

(CNN) A dead sperm whale has washed ashore in the Philippines, the latest in a string of whale deaths that has experts concerned.

Two fishermen spotted the 60-foot (18-meter) carcass on a beach in the Davao region early on Saturday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said. It had "multiple wounds" and was "most likely, already lifeless" when it reached the shore, the DENR added.

It's the second dead sperm whale found in the Philippines this year and the discovery came just a day after a juvenile female washed ashore in Tel Aviv, Israel. Earlier this month, an adult male and a newborn calf were found dead in the Florida Keys.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species lists sperm whales as "vulnerable" and at a "high risk of extinction in the wild". In the United States, they are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Experts are investigating the cause of death of the whale found in Davao and the necropsy is expected to take at least 36 hours.

