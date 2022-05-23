(CNN) A growing number of countries are threatening to snub the US-hosted Summit of the Americas next month, amid controversy over its guest list.

The summit, organized this year by US President Joe Biden's administration, was intended to convene leaders from across the Americas in Los Angeles to discuss common policy issues. As host country, the United States has the right to draw up its guest list.

In April, US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters that authoritarian Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were unlikely to be invited. The high-level conference would instead focus on the Western Hemisphere's democracies, Nichols said.

While White House officials emphasize that the guest list is not yet finalized, even democratically elected leaders in the region are now warning that they won't attend the summit if not all countries are invited.

Notably, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of neighboring Mexico has said that if other countries in the Americas are excluded, he would stay home in solidarity. "If they're excluded, if not all are invited, a representative from the Mexican government would go, but I wouldn't," Lopez Obrador said during his regular news conference last Tuesday.

Read More