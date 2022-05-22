(CNN) Things are looking up for the greater one-horned rhino.

The massive mammal, also called the Indian rhinoceros, saw its global population reach its highest level since the 1980s, according to the International Rhino Foundation , a Texas-based nonprofit focused on rhino conservation.

There are now a total of 4,014 greater one-horned rhinos in the wild, split between India and Nepal. Assam, the Indian province that hosts 70% of the species' population, just finished its biannual rhino survey and counted 274 more rhinos than the last survey.

The increase is partially due to a "baby boom" during the pandemic, when protected areas were closed to visitors, says the foundation.

The rhinoceros population in Nepal also increased during the pandemic, growing by more than 100 between 2015 and 2021. With fewer visitors to disturb their habitats, the rhinos were able to flourish, Nepali conservationists said at the conclusion of Nepal's rhino survey.

