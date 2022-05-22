A Wisconsin couple survived after a bear charged through their window and attacked them

(CNN) A couple was attacked by a bear inside their northern Wisconsin home Friday night after the animal broke through their window, authorities said.

The husband and wife were both injured, but their children -- who were asleep in their bedrooms at the time of the attack -- were unharmed, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said in a news release. The husband shot and killed the bear.

The couple first saw the bear outside eating from a bird feeder, so they opened their window and yelled at it to try to get it to leave, TCSO said.

"The bear immediately turned and charged at the house, breaking through the window and into the house and immediately attacked," TCSO said.

Both the husband and wife sustained several bites and injuries as they tried to fend off the attack, at one point stabbing the bear with a kitchen knife, authorities said. Eventually, the husband was able to get a firearm and shot and killed the bear.

