The woman whose voice was heard in rubble of Surfside condo collapse has been identified. This is how it happened
Updated 4:02 AM ET, Sun May 22, 2022
(CNN)The faint and calm voice of a woman trapped in the hulking pile of concrete and twisted steel could be heard for several hours after the collapse of the Surfside, Florida, condominium last June.
"Eventually we didn't hear her voice anymore," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said one week after the June 24 collapse.
An 11-page memo released publicly by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department last week said the "voice in the rubble" belonged to Theresa Velasquez, a Live Nation music executive who was 36 when she perished, along with her parents.
They were among the 98 people killed in the disaster at the Champlain Towers South building last summer.
The memo, which described precarious search conditions and the emotional toll of the quest for "life under the rubble," said rescue dogs "picked up a live victim scent" underneath the condo's parking garage about 6:30 a.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Raied Jadallah wrote the memo -- dated April 25 -- was a rebuttal to a newspaper story that suggested the voice in the rubble belonged to a 14-year-old who also died in the collapse. The memo -- first reported by CBS Miami -- disputed details in the December USA Today story.
"We are currently reviewing the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue report," Lark-Marie Anton, a spokeswoman for Gannett, which owns USA Today, said in a statement. "The facts and the sourcing in our story are clear. We have no additional comment at this time."
Four survivors rescued, one later died
Jadallah's memo offers new details into the agonizing hours and days in which relatives, rescue crews and city officials held out hope of finding survivors in the heap of mangled air conditioners, razor-sharp metal bars and shattered concrete walls and balconies.
The memo described high carbon monoxide levels at the site and the perils of using electrical power tools in pools of water.
"While working in standing water, rescue crews were electrically shocked as they operated the jackhammers due to the moisture in the electrical lines," Jadallah wrote.