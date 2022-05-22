(CNN) The faint and calm voice of a woman trapped in the hulking pile of concrete and twisted steel could be heard for several hours after the collapse of the Surfside, Florida, condominium last June.

An 11-page memo released publicly by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department last week said the "voice in the rubble" belonged to Theresa Velasquez, a Live Nation music executive who was 36 when she perished, along with her parents.

They were among the 98 people killed in the disaster at the Champlain Towers South building last summer.

The memo, which described precarious search conditions and the emotional toll of the quest for "life under the rubble," said rescue dogs "picked up a live victim scent" underneath the condo's parking garage about 6:30 a.m.

