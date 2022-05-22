New York City mayor declares state of emergency over nationwide infant formula shortage

(CNN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the nationwide shortage of infant formula.

The mayor signed the emergency executive order which will empower the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to prevent price gouging for formula, a Sunday statement from his office announced.

"The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York -- and we must act with urgency," Adams said in the statement.

"This emergency executive order will help us to crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good. Our message to struggling mothers and families is simple: Our city will do everything in its power to assist you during this challenging period."

More than 40% of retailers in the tristate area are out of stock of formula, said the mayor.

Read More