Manchester City produces stunning comeback to secure English Premier League title on dramatic final day

Manchester, UK (CNN)Manchester City produced a simply stunning comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and win the English Premier League on Sunday.
The host knew a win on the final day of the season would guarantee the title and, despite going 2-0 down, it scored three goals in five second half minutes to send the Etihad Stadium into delirium.
Fans, many of which had their heads in their hands for much of the game, ran onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate winning a title race like no other.
As the season was coming to its conclusion, City manager Pep Guardiola said that "the most difficult serve in tennis is the one you have to serve to be champion."
It was an analogy that couldn't have proved more fitting on a rollercoaster afternoon in Manchester.
Goals from Matty Cash and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho looked to have stolen the title from City's grasp but Guardiola has assembled a very special team.
While many teams may have wilted under the pressure, City kept pushing and got its reward -- with two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri securing a fourth league title in five years.
It's an achievement made all the more impressive by the quality of Liverpool, which battled tooth and nail with City throughout the entire season.
The victory comes ten years after Sergio Aguero opened the floodgates to a decade of success at Manchester City, scoring a last-gasp goal on the final day of the season to win his side the league title.
And, minus a goal in the final seconds, this title victory was almost as dramatic with supporters witnessing the entire spectrum of emotion.
