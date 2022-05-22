Liverpool agonizingly misses out on the Premier League title despite beating Wolves

(CNN) Liverpool agonizingly missed out on the Premier League title despite coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Manchester City's remarkable 3-2 turnaround victory against Aston Villa deflated a rapturous Anfield crowd, who had been primed to celebrate an incredible final day title win.

Andy Robertson and Mo Salah completed the fightback after Sadio Mane had canceled out Pedro Neto's shock opener inside two minutes.

Yet despite being a goal away from leading the league for much of the afternoon, Liverpool never actually held top spot, with Salah's 23rd goal of the season coming moments after İlkay Gündoğan had fired City back ahead at the Etihad Stadium with the title-deciding goal.

More to follow...