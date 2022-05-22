Russian officer reveals why he risked it all to quit Putin's war
Updated 4:01 AM ET, Sun May 22, 2022
(CNN)It took a few weeks of sleeping on crates of grenades for a bed and hiding his face from Ukrainians amid a growing sense of guilt, for the Russian junior officer to come to his conclusion: This wasn't his battle to fight.
"We were dirty and tired. People around us were dying. I didn't want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it," the officer told CNN.
He said he went to find his commander and resigned his commission on the spot.
CNN is not naming the officer or including personal details that would help to identify him for his security.
His story is remarkable, but it could also be one of many, according to opponents of the war in Russia as well as in Ukraine who say they have heard of a lot of cases of soldiers -- both professional and conscript -- refusing to fight.
Russian troops have been struggling with low morale and heavy losses in Ukraine, according to the assessments by Western officials including the Pentagon.
The UK's Intelligence, Cyber and Security Agency says some have even refused to carry out orders.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not responded to a CNN request for comment.
An unknown mission
The officer who spoke to CNN says he was part of the massive troop build-up in the west of Russia that triggered global fears for Ukraine. But he said he did not think much about it, even on February 22 this year when he and the rest of his battalion were asked to hand over their mobile phones while stationed in Krasnodar, southern Russia, without any explanation.
That night they spent hours painting white stripes on their military vehicles. Then they were told to wash those off, he said. "The order has changed, draw the letter Z, as in Zorro," he remembered being told.