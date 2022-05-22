Russian officer reveals why he risked it all to quit Putin's war

(CNN) It took a few weeks of sleeping on crates of grenades for a bed and hiding his face from Ukrainians amid a growing sense of guilt, for the Russian junior officer to come to his conclusion: This wasn't his battle to fight.

"We were dirty and tired. People around us were dying. I didn't want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it," the officer told CNN.

He said he went to find his commander and resigned his commission on the spot.

CNN is not naming the officer or including personal details that would help to identify him for his security.

I didn't want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it Russian officer

His story is remarkable, but it could also be one of many, according to opponents of the war in Russia as well as in Ukraine who say they have heard of a lot of cases of soldiers -- both professional and conscript -- refusing to fight.

Read More