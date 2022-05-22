5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power

(CNN) Five people are reported dead after severe thunderstorms raced through parts of Canada on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

"There were five fatalities reported and a few others injured as a result of the strong winds with this line of thunderstorms," read a weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region. "There was also extensive damage to trees, power lines and buildings. There were also overturned cars reported as well as widespread power outages."

The line of thunderstorms developed near Sarnia, a city in Ontario, late Saturday morning and tracked over southern Ontario towards Ottawa Saturday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The storm left more than 350,000 customers without power, and "many power outages continue today," the agency said Sunday.

Storms also swept through central Quebec on Saturday, resulting in broken tree limbs, uprooted trees, damage to buildings and "more than 500,000 homes without power," Environment Canada said.

