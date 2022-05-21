Allegations that Minneapolis police spied on Black organizations can't be substantiated, prosecutor says

(CNN) Explosive allegations that Minneapolis police used covert social media accounts to spy on Black organizations and elected officials can't be substantiated by prosecutors, the deputy city attorney said in a letter Friday.

Erik Nilsson wrote to Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders that a review of thousands of social media documents failed to uncover "any material proving that MPD systematically targeted covert social media to target Black leaders, Black organizations, and elected officials without a public safety objective."

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights made the allegation last month as part of a larger report commissioned after the Memorial Day 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. The human rights agency at the time accused the MPD of engaging in a "pattern or practice of race discrimination."

"The City has asked MDHR repeatedly for the specific documents it is relying upon -- a reasonable request for one party's attorneys to make of another's to support its conclusions relating to covert social media," Nilsson wrote. "The MDHR has repeatedly refused to share this vital information."

CNN has sought comment from the MDHR.