Two people were killed and three severely injured in a 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say

(CNN) Two men were killed and three women severely injured in a shooting in Goshen, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities received a report about a shooting at a house on Rosemare Court around 3:20 p.m., the Goshen Police Department said in a news release. Five people were "severely injured," police said.

Goshen is roughly 60 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Two injured women were airlifted to a trauma hospital and a third woman was transported to another trauma center, according to the release.

An injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead and a second man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

