(CNN) A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in New York City's Bronx neighborhood earlier this week, police said.

The teenager was captured without incident in a hotel in the Bronx early Friday over the killing of Kyhara Tay, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. The teenager and his mother had booked the room the night before, he said.

The shooting unfolded Monday just before 5 p.m. when an 18-year-old was allegedly driving an electric scooter with the 15-year-old riding in the back. The 15-year-old tried to shoot another 13-year-old boy who was fleeing from the pair on foot, authorities say. A stray bullet hit Kyhara in her abdomen and she died later that night at a hospital.

The alleged shooter "ended the life of a totally innocent, completely uninvolved 11-year-old girl," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during Friday's news conference.

"I won't say she was in the wrong place because why shouldn't an 11-year-old child be able to stand outside in broad daylight?"

