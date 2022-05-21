550-pound alligator goes for a dip in Florida family's swimming pool

(CNN) A behemoth alligator in Florida enjoyed an early start to the summer -- by jumping into a family's swimming pool.

When they went to investigate, they discovered their unexpected guest: a huge alligator, weighing in at around 550 lbs and measuring almost 11 feet.

"He tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water," the sheriff's office said.

Sergeant Brad Stender told CNN that such encounters with alligators are not uncommon, especially during the alligators' mating season in the spring and summer -- although this gator stood out for its massive size.

