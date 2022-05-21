White Sox manager says Yankees' Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson a racist comment

(CNN) During the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday, Yankees' third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is White, made a racist comment to Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, who is Black, White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters.

"He made a racist comment and that's all I'm going to say," La Russa told reporters after the game, adding the accusation is "as strong as it gets."

La Russa did not elaborate on what was said, but the 28-year-old Anderson, who has played all his seven seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) in Chicago, said Anderson called him "Jackie" [Robinson] in a disrespectful way.

"He was trying to call me Jackie Robinson, like 'What's up, Jackie?' " Anderson said after the game. "I don't play like that. I wasn't really bothering nobody today, but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don't think it was called for. It was unnecessary."

