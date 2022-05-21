Tiger Woods struggles in career-worst PGA Championship round, shooting a nine-over par 79

The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round.
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round.
A young spectator views players through binoculars during the second round.
Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as a gallery of fans look on during the second round.
Erik van Rooynen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean off the green on the twelfth hole during the second round.
Xander Schauffele plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the second round.
Fans dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action during the second round.
Collin Morikawa on the 18th tee during the second round.