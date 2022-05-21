Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres (L) celebrates with Ajax's Brazilian forward Antony after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C second leg football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Sporting CP at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on December 7, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Karren Bardsley of Manchester City laddies team presents the Women's Super League 1 trophy to the Manchester City fans prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 16, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

AS Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 6, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Ajax's Dutch head coach Trainer Erik ten Hag leads a training session in Amsterdam on April 7, 2021, on the eve of the UEFA Europa League first leg quarter-final football match between Ajax Amsterdam and AS Roma. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

'Putin is a killer,' says Ukraine goalkeeper as he sends a message of hope to his country

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin make a save during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev on December 1, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Football legend Didier Drogba delivers a speech after being appointed as the World Health Organization's Goodwill Ambassador for Sports and Health at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 18, 2021. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

Darijo Srna on Ukrainian clubs' push for peace and his own struggle with war

Players of both teams stand behind an anti war banner prior to the friendly fund-raising football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Dynamo Kyiv in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 26, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One match between West Ham United and Olympique Lyon at Olympic Stadium on April 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates after shooting from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal 1:2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, western Germany on April 30, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Marco Reus: 'Haaland can be one of the best strikers in the world'

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates with Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Haaland the 'last piece in the jigsaw puzzle' for City's UCL hopes?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

CNN —

French superstar Kylian Mbappé has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than join Real Madrid, ending one of football’s biggest transfer sagas.

With Mbappé’s contract at the French giants running out at the end of the season, the 23-year-old’s next destination had been uncertain for months: Would he choose to stay at PSG or move to Madrid, the club he fell in love with as a kid?

But after months of speculation, Mbappé announced he would continue playing for the Parisian club, signing a three-year contract extension until 2025.

“I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted,” Mbappe said. “I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name.

“I would like to thank the President, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, for his trust, his understanding and his patience. I would also like to thank all the fans of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months. Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris.”

Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring against FC Lorient on April 3. Jean Catuffe/DPPI/LiveMedia/NurPhoto/Reuters

One of a kind

Mbappé had a historically fast start to life in professional football.

Having been placed into the AS Monaco first team as a teenager, he made his first team debut aged 16 years and 347 days. In doing so he became Monaco’s youngest-ever first team player, breaking the record set by France great Thierry Henry.

Mbappé broke another of Henry’s records a few months later, scoring his first goal and becoming the team’s youngest first team scorer.

During his first full season, Mbappé was a key member of a Monaco team that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title and also reached the Champions League semifinals. He scored 26 goals in 44 games.

It was his excellence that season which caught the eye of Les Parisiens, who moved quickly to sign the services of an 18-year-old Mbappé.

Mbappé celebrates after France wins the 2018 World Cup. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mbappé, who was born in Paris, initially moved to PSG on a one-year loan before signing a permanent deal.

Neither club revealed the financial figures involved in the transfer, but a fee of $214 million has been widely reported, which would have made Mbappé the world’s second-most expensive player at the time – just behind his new teammate, Neymar.

In five full seasons in the French capital, Mbappé blossomed into a superstar, for both club and country.

He’s scored over 150 goals for PSG, winning four French league titles, three French Cups and two French league cups along the way.

He was also a key part of the squad that reached the 2020 Champions League Final, only to lose to Bayern Munich.

For the French national team, Mbappé has become a regular starter, playing a vital role in France’s 2018 World Cup victory, including scoring once in the final and being voted that tournament’s best young player.

Despite being part of one of the most expensively assembled club teams ever, Mbappé and PSG have struggled in the Champions League – one of the club’s main targets.

Mbappé warming up ahead of PSG's game against Troyes. Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Season after season of dramatic and heartbreaking exits from the competition have happened with Mbappé looking forlorn, culminating in this year’s most recent meltdown against Real Madrid – in which PSG conceded three goals in 27 minutes to throw away a 2-0 aggregate lead.

But after it appeared he might be leaving, Mbappé announced he will in fact stay with the club until 2025.

‘It is scandalous’

Upon the announcement of Mbappé’s new deal, La Liga released a statement saying it will file a complaint about the deal over PSG’s “non-compliance with UEFA’s financial fair play.”

“LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues,” it said.

La Liga called the deal “scandalous,” saying it will file a complaint with UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to “continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability.”

“This behaviour demonstrates once more that state owned clubs do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of a sector as important as football. These rules are key to protect and sustain hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“This kind of behaviour led by Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, and member of the UEFA Executive Committee and president of ECA, endangers European football on the same level as the European Super League.”