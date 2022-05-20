Man convicted of starting California wildfire that killed endangered condors was sentenced to 24 years in prison

(CNN) A man convicted of starting California's Dolan Fire -- which critically injured a firefighter, destroyed several homes and killed a dozen of endangered condors -- was sentenced to 24 years in prison, prosecutors announced.

Ivan Gomez, 31, was found guilty of 16 felony counts, including arson, cultivating marijuana, throwing rocks at a vehicle and 12 counts of cruelty to animals, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Michael Belter, an attorney for Gomez, said "a notice of appeal has been filed."

Evidence presented during the trial showed on August 18, 2020, the day the Dolan Fire started , officers responded to a man throwing rocks at cars on a highway, the district attorney's office said. The man, who was identified as Gomez, said he had started the blaze at an illegal marijuana grow site, which investigators later confirmed as the origin place of the fire, the release said.

Lighters found on him matched others that were found at the fire's origin point, according to the release. And in an interview with detectives, Gomez admitted to starting the fire "numerous times," the release added.