'Personal conflict' between groups preceded shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded, Chicago Police say

(CNN) Two people were killed and seven wounded Thursday night after a man fired into a crowd during a "personal conflict" between two arguing groups, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Police patrolling the area saw two groups arguing and when officers tried to wade their way into the crowd, a shooter fired then ran with other members of his group with officers close behind, Brown said.

The gunman fled onto a transit train platform but was caught by police, Brown said.

"I'm confident that our officers captured the shooter and recovered the weapon used," he told reporters. Brown said police are working with the state's attorney on pending charges.

A woman who was with the group that fled onto the platform was severely shocked on the rail line and is in critical condition, according to the superintendent.

