A judge has ordered Casey White to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors

(CNN) An Alabama judge this week ordered recaptured murder suspect Casey White to provide a DNA sample in the investigation of the 11 days he spent as a fugitive with a jail official who authorities say freed him.

White, 38, is charged with first-degree escape in connection with his April getaway from a jail in Alabama's Lauderdale County with corrections official Vicky White, who authorities say killed herself during a car chase May 9 after police caught up with the pair in Indiana.

Prosecutors requested the DNA order in relation to the escape case, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.

Such a request is routine, said Connolly, who couldn't elaborate because the case is active.

Casey White's attorney did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.