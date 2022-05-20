Anti-abortion activist is charged with stalking a California doctor who provides abortions

(CNN) A Los Angeles man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors allege he was part of a group of anti-abortion activists who targeted a women's health clinic and stalked a doctor who provides abortion services, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Aaron Jonathan Hurley is accused of participating in the invasion of a clinic and vandalizing a statue of the Madonna and Child with fake blood at the San Francisco General Hospital, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Hurley is charged with felony stalking, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing freedom of access to a clinic, vandalism, trespassing with intent to interfere and interfering with a business, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Hurley and his representatives for comment. He was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a DA's office spokesperson. He was released on his own recognizance, and the judge ordered him to stay away from the doctor.

Abortion clinics and doctors who provide abortions are under renewed attention following a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a federal right to abortion. Votes and language in opinions could change before a formal decision is released, likely in late June. But revelation of the draft has left activists on both sides of the abortion debate bracing for a reality in which abortion rights are left up to state legislatures.

