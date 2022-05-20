(CNN) As the nationwide formula shortage rages on, families have become increasingly desperate and anxious. Some have resorted to rationing supplies, while others have turned up at the hospital when they have run out. Since there is no centralized way this issue is being tracked — including how many families have run out of formula and how many children have experienced medical issues due to a lack of formula — CNN is soliciting stories from those who have been affected. Whether you are a parent making difficult decisions, on the front lines of a hospital, work in the formula industry or for the US government, or have information to share about the current shortage, we want to hear from you.