Tiger Woods struggles at PGA Championship: 'Walking hurts and twisting hurts ... It's just golf'

(CNN) On the ninth hole of the first round, Tiger Woods slammed his golf club into the ground in frustration.

Afterward, he walked up to the green with a more pronounced limp than had been seen earlier in the day and eventually finished the hole with a bogey, kicking off a run of three consecutive bogeys.

As he continues his comeback from serious leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year, Woods struggled in the opening round of the PGA Championship carding a 74, nine strokes behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

"My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be," Woods told the media afterwards.

The PGA Championship marks Woods' second major tournament since his injury after he made a surprise appearance at The Masters last month.

"We'll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow. I just can't load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, walking hurts and twisting hurts. It's just golf. If I don't play that, then I'm all right."

