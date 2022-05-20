Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler likely to miss PGA Championship cut

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Collin Morikawa on the 18th tee during the second round. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Fans dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action during the second round. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Patrick Cantlay putts on the 15th green during the second round. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round. Hide Caption 8 of 21