Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler likely to miss PGA Championship cut

The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship.
Collin Morikawa on the 18th tee during the second round.
Fans dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action during the second round.
Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round.
Patrick Cantlay putts on the 15th green during the second round.
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.