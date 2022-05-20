Aaron Wise struck on head with ball from wayward drive during PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round.
A young spectator views players through binoculars during the second round.
Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as a gallery of fans look on during the second round.
Erik van Rooynen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean off the green on the twelfth hole during the second round.
Aaron Wise reacts on the seventh hole after being hit by a ball played by Cameron Smith during the second round.
Fans dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action during the second round.
Collin Morikawa on the 18th tee during the second round.
A squirrel runs across the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round.