There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Reformation’s first-ever sneakers, a mindful Bearaby blanket bundle and a “Toy Story” collection from Ruggable.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

The Instagram-famous clothing company kicks it up a notch

Reformation

We’re sorry for that pun (we’re not), but it’s worth it to share the news that Instagram-beloved company Reformation, famous for its perfectly appealing summer dresses, has launched into the sneaker space. The brand’s first pair of kicks, the Harlow ($128), are made with closed-loop manufacturing — a.k.a. they’re designed, manufactured, used and handled to eliminate the concept of waste — and are designed to be recyclable, too. The trainers themselves are made from responsibly sourced leather and have cute colored piping in colors like green, blush and black, with sizes ranging from 5 to 11.

Once you’re done with them, send them in to Reformation or drop them off at a retail location, and you’ll get a $25 credit for future purchases. They go on sale June 8, but chances are high they’ll sell out, so preorder them now.

Easy-to-use nursing bras for cup sizes AA-B

Pepper

Pepper’s been making ultra comfy bras for women with smaller breasts for ages. Now, they’re making nursing bras ($65) for mamas that feature their trademark comfort while making it easy to breastfeed your little one. Far from looking like your usual nursing bra, the luxe fabric feels great against the skin, and the one-hand clasp and drop-down cup makes it as easy as possible to nurse infants. The bra-maker knows that body shapes change with pregnancy and afterwards, too, so it comes with a wider hook-and-eye and ballet back with removable cup pads. We love that you can pick up a three-pack ($150) and net a matching pair of panties.

Socks, slippers, tees and underwear that show off your Pride

Bombas

Bombas’ comfy underwear, basic tees and socks have expanded into a brand new collection just in time for Pride. The 51-piece collection includes pieces for adults, as well as youth and even babies. The nongendered capsule drop features a ton of styles and types of clothing essentials, including subtly striped, slightly cropped crew neck T-shirts ($36), a six-piece bundle of striped, tie-dyed and heart-spangled calf socks ($71.25), two-packs of unisex trunks ($52) and multicolored six-packs of grip socks for little ones six to 12 months old ($28.50). Plus, for every Pride item purchased, Bombas will donate an item to someone in need within the LGBTQIA+ community through organizations, such as The Ally Coalition.

Breathable shoes for on and off the boat

Cole Haan

Summer is the perfect time for days out on the water, and Cole Haan’s just launched a collection of shoes made for sailing. The brand’s first collection of performance sailing shoes ($140) features super-breathable mesh that keeps the air flowing and helps damp feet dry quickly. There’s also a little extra traction built into the HydroTrac outsole so you keep your grip a little better if the seas turn choppy.

The brand’s first triangle silhouette, still padding- and cup-free

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde is known for their ultra-comfy bras, and they’ve just launched their first triangle style — perfect for when you need a little deeper V (now in front and back) or just want another super-soft bralette in your lingerie drawer. The Bliss Triangle ($45) comes in four versatile colorways – beige, tan, brown and black – and the brand’s full range of sizes, from XS to 3XL. And just like other Harper Wilde bralettes, there’s no foam, cups or padding involved. Another great detail we love? Front-adjusting straps, so you don’t have to contort yourself to get the perfect fit.

Breezy tennis clothes for your next day on the courts

Fabletics

It’s officially tennis season, and Fabletics has teamed up with Universal Tennis for a collection serving up women’s and men’s pieces that are perfect for the court. Seriously steep discounts are available if you’re a Fabletics VIP, or you can pay a little more if you’re shopping the site as a guest.

The 15 styles included in the collab include a range of clothing in coordinating colors that you can work up a sweat in — including a handy unisex visor to shade you from the sun ($7.48 for VIPs, $24.95 for retail guests).The women’s collection includes ready-to-play pieces like the semi-cropped Universal Tennis Boxy Short-Sleeve Polo ($14.98 for VIPs, $49.95 for retail guests) and Universal Tennis Go-To Slim Sweatshort (two for $24 for VIPs, $49.95 for retail guests). Over on the men’s side, you can shop the Universal Tennis Training Day Polo ($17.98 for VIPs, $59.95 for retail guests) and Universal Tennis Fundamental Short (two for $24 for VIPs, $64.95 for retail guests), among others.

A capsule collection from the world’s most decorated track and field athlete

Athleta

Athleta’s collaborations are usually on-point (we’re still loving the collection with Simone Biles), and the athletic brand has just launched another exciting one with the most decorated track-and-field athlete of all time, Allyson Felix. Felix is in her last year on the track, and the collection pays homage to both her career and celebrates the beginning of a new chapter. The pieces come in gorgeous shades of clay, bone and sage (colors that are everywhere this season) and include versatile pieces for the gym like the Legend V-Neck Bra (for cup sizes A through C; $59), the Legend Fitted Tank ($59), and the Ultimate Stash Legend 7-inch Shorts, which are bike-style shorts with a pocket to hold your phone or keys while you’re on the move ($79).

There’s also great pieces for post-workout chilling, like a Legend Jumpsuit ($199) that’s your favorite sweats and zip-up jacket in one. For days when you just don’t feel like working out, you can peek inside the waistbands or on the backs of pieces from the collection for a little note of inspiration from Felix. Also dropping as part of this new launch? Eucalyptus Olive Saysh One lifestyle sneakers ($150) in a colorway that matches the rest of Felix’s capsule collection. They’re also eligible for the same Saysh Maternity Returns policy as all other Saysh shoes, so expecting mothers can have comfy feet during their pregnancy and after.

Home and travel

A wellness duo designed for peace of mind

Bearaby

You’ve probably heard us talk about Bearaby’s anxiety-relieving weighted blankets before, and now, for Mental Health Awareness Month, the brand is teaming up with the social wellness app, QUILT for a duo designed to bring peace of mind. The result? A bundle (starting at $249) that includes a QUILT Reflection Journal you can jot down your thoughts in while curled up in a Bearaby Cotton Napper in an exclusive ombré blush rose colorway.

To the front door and beyond with these washable “Toy Story”-inspired rugs

Ruggable

Ruggable has turned out some great Disney-, Marvel- and Pixar-inspired rugs lately, whether you’re shopping for your child’s room or a room of your own. The latest drop from the machine-washable rug brand? A “Toy Story” collection featuring 11 rug and doormat designs that give subtle nods to the movie franchise we grew up with. Some designs are more subtle (think the Toy Story Terrene Antique Teal Rug, which looks extremely adult); others more obvious — for instance, a playful doormat ($179) featuring prints of Woody and Buzz Lightyear’s iconic shoes.

The rugs start at $99 and come in eight different rectangular sizes (2x3, 2.5x7, 2.5x10, 3x5, 5x7, 6x9, 8x10, 9x12), so there’s one that’ll fit any space. They’re also stain-resistant, and by separating the rug pad from the cover that attaches onto it, you can throw them in the wash for easy cleaning—which is great if you’re shopping for a kid’s room or playroom.

Hand-painted mugs from a queer Japanese-Mexican artist

Our Place

Our Place has been coming out with a lot of hits recently, including their first celeb collab with Selena Gomez, and now the maker of the famous Always Pan has just launched new hand-painted mugs to celebrate gathering with chosen families during Pride Month — and beyond. Designed by queer Japanese-Mexican ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda, the limited-edition Full of Pride Mugs feature colors signifying queer joy, solidarity and protest.

To make a beautiful thing even more lovely, 20% of Full of Pride Mugs’ net revenue through the end of June will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry to alleviate food insecurity in the LGBTQ+ community.

Yes, your favorite scissors brand makes cookware now

Fiskars

You might have a pair of Fiskars in your kitchen drawer, but now you can add pots and pans from the brand to your cabinets too. The iconic brand (around since 1649!) has just launched its first premium cookware line in the U.S., as well as a line of kitchen knives, and you can shop it right now on Wayfair.

There’s two different looks for the cookware sets: Cooks can choose between the “Hard Face” collection, which features non-stick designs for home cooks. Think dishwasher-safe essentials like Dutch ovens (from $175) made from a minimum of 70% recycled material and sauté pans ($175) with Bakelite stay-cool handles and a base optimized for faster heating. The higher-end stainless steel collection features beautifully designed soup pots ($165) with measuring marks and steam holes and frying pans made from 18/10 stainless steel ($145) that do double-duty in the oven.

There are also two sets of knives you can shop — they’re sold individually so you can get exactly what you need and don’t have to deal with superfluous blades if you just need to replace, say, a paring knife and chef knife but have a great bread knife already on hand. Starting at $48.88, the everyday Hard Edge knives come in a variety of blade types designed for everything from tomato-chopping to peeling and fileting. The LZR-EDG tech on the blade edge keeps the knives sharper for up to four times longer than standard knives. There’s also the high-end Titanium collection, which starts at $145 — a ton of styles are already sold out, although you can still pick up the Cooks Knife from the series for $230.

Bake up a storm in sage and marigold

Caraway

Colorful bakeware is enough to put a smile on your face when you’re pulling a tin out to whip up a batch of cookies or muffins, and Caraway has just launched two new colors that are guaranteed to put you in high spirits. You now can pick up the brand’s sets and individual pieces in a super-sunny marigold or a crisp, on-trend sage. The versatility of shopping the tins and trays in bundles, duos or one-offs is great if you’re outfitting a whole kitchen or just looking to replace one piece at a time: You can shop the new shades in items like the ever-versatile 9-inch-by-13-inch rectangle pan ($55); the ideally sized loaf pan ($40); and the baking and cooling duo ($85), featuring an 18-by-13-inch sheet pan and cooking rack for $10 less than buying them separately. Even better? If you already have Caraway cookware, the shades can complement or match your existing pieces.

A beautifully designed carry-on for a place with everything

Zero Halliburton

More volume is better when it comes to packing, and Zero Halliburton’s just launched a gorgeous new suitcase ($645) designed to maximize your packing space — and in an age of ever-increasing baggage restrictions, this is exactly what we need. The deep troughs on either side of the case (versus the more typical setup where one side is deep and the other shallow) make the most out of the case’s volume. It’s meant for globetrotting thanks to high-performance ball-bearing wheels that go from city streets to European cobblestones, and the high-gloss finish adds a little luxe finish to your jetsetting.

The brand’s pretty florals are beach-ready for summer

Rifle Paper Co.

We’re all about Rifle Paper Co.’s gorgeous floral designs, and the brand’s just launched its very first line of beach gear: Think beach towels ($50) and mesh totes ($78) that feature favorite Rifle Paper Co. patterns, like Garden Party, Pomegranate and Bramble. The totes are great for the beach since they’re easy to dump sand out of (always inevitable) and clean up if juice (or wine) is spilled, and the beach towels are made from 100% cotton that washes up great after each trip to the pool or beach.

Comfy canvas cushions for your four-legged friend’s snoozes

Parachute

Parachute’s getting into the pet space with dog beds designed to blend into the rest of your stylish home decor. The Canvas Bolster Dog Bed ($149 - $209) is available in small through large for a range of doggos and comes in a beautiful fawn color that easily ties into your home’s color story (as the pro designers would put it).

Food and drinks

Get grilling with a vibrant bundle of flavors

Brightland

You might know Brightland for its olive oil, but now, the brand is looking out for us during grilling season with a limited edition Summer BBQ Capsule. Retailing for $85, the bundle comes stocked with everything you need to throw a rack of ribs (or more) on the grill — including a pair of golden tongs, because the grill master deserves the best. Of course, there’s plenty of foodie goodies in here too: AWAKE Extra Virgin Olive Oil, RAPTURE Blackberry Balsamic Vinegar, Brightland x Burlap & Barrel TERRAIN Spice Blend. If you need a little inspiration, there’s also “Grill Lines,” a booklet of BBQ recipes by Will Coleman with recipes featuring the products in the bundle.

Beauty

Three translucent shades of SPF to brighten and protect sans white cast

Ilia

We love a multitasking skincare product, and ILIA’s new SPF serum ($64) does just that: The game changer is packed with vitamin C and niacinamide for giving your skin brightness and a little glow instantly and over time, plus mineral SPF 40 for sun protection during your skin’s most vulnerable months of the year. What we really love? That the mineral, no-water formula doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin (always a hangup with mineral sunscreens). And, since it’s a true multitasker, it comes in three translucent shades for super-light coverage if you just want to throw it on and get going with your day.

A targeted mask to clear gunk from five key acne zones

Hero Cosmetics

Sometimes we just don’t have time to work a mask into our skincare routine — at least while we’re conscious. Enter Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch for the face ($19.99 for one set of five patches), which is designed for oily or acne-prone skin and couldn’t be simpler to use: You put it on and promptly fall asleep. While you snooze, the mask improves the look of pimples in five key acne-prone zones, and in the morning you just peel it off. It’s perfect for a night or two before a big event, and the box comes with patches for the forehead, nose, chin, and cheeks. It’s also been given the stamp of approval by derms and vegans alike.

Electronics

A nature-inspired colorway for all your wireless charging

Courant

Courant’s wireless chargers are easy to use (just drop your devices on them) and stylish — plus we love that they come in all sorts of sizes, from single-device-sized to trays that can hold your phone as well as your reading glasses on the nightstand or your earbud case, keys and to-do list in the entryway. Now there’s a new colorway to complement the rest of your home decor: a lush shade of forest green that looks great with this season’s rich colorways.

The subtle charger is covered with Belgian linen and has a non-slip frame, so it works on any surface, and it comes in three sizes: the CATCH:1 ($40) for one device; the multi-device CATCH:2 ($80) and the super-handy valet tray CATCH:3 ($100). New launches from the brand tend to sell out fast, so take this quiz to figure out the perfect size charger for you, and then get shopping.

Narrower-width sport bands for your Apple Watch

Nomad

There are a lot of sports bands out there for your Apple Watch these days, but Nomad’s just released a slim-width one that will keep your wrist movements pinch-free when you’re working out. The new sport slim bands, measuring maximum 41 millimeters, are waterproof (thanks to FKM rubber construction) and come in a range of colors, including sage, black, glacier blue, and bone. Designed for Apple Watch Series 7, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch, the slim sports bands normally retail for $59.95 but are currently $10 off, so shop the sale while you can.

A more traditional take on the fantastic LinkBuds

Sony

A great pair of earbuds can make all the difference, and Sony’s just launched the LinkBuds S ($199), a take on the LinkBuds launched earlier this year that are a little more traditional — but no less feature-packed — than their predecessor. Our reviewer loved the ambient sound mode and active noise cancellation (and how easy it was to switch between the two), which makes these little guys the perfect companion for daily activities from commuting to your gym sesh. And true to Sony form, the sound quality is great.

The first Hisense TV with Amazon Fire TV built in

Amazon

If you’re a Prime streaming devotee in need of a new TV, it just makes sense to get one with Amazon Fire TV built right in. Hisense’s new U6H Fire TV ($529) has just that, and it’s the first from the brand to have Fire TV already inside. Not to mention it offers incredible picture quality (It’s 4K quantum dot QLED) and has a 50-inch screen that ensures you won’t miss a second of the action.