This weekend, you’ll find deals at REI, discounted Rumpl blankets and savings on Adidas. All that and more below.

REI REI

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive Anniversary Sale at REI, with savings up to 30%. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until May 30, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

Solo Stove

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% fire pits and bundles, 35% off accessories, up to 30% off camp stoves plus lots more savings.

Rumpl

Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up — and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Right now, you can shop everything that the Climate Neutral Certified brand has to offer at a solid 25% discount.

Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until May 25, the brand is offering up to 20% off all your favorite items. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code MAY20.

$136 $99 at Thirdlove

ThirdLove Strapless Bra Bundle ThirdLove

Wedding season is approaching, and strapless bras are a must-have for certain dresses. What makes this bra unique is the second-skin fit, the incredibly soft micro jersey, ultra-thin memory foam cups and the beautiful design. Best of all, when you snag this versatile bra in a bundle of two, you’ll score massive savings.

• BioLite’s firepits, battery banks and everything else you need for the outdoors are 25% off right now — shop what you need from the everything’s-discounted sitewide sale.

• Sur La Table’s great collection of cookware, glassware and more is 30% off during the collection sale.

• If you want to step up your home security, go in on this $50-off, five-piece Ring Alarm set from Amazon now.

• Madewell is gearing up for hotter temps with 25% off your purchase plus an extra 25% off sale styles of shirts, shorts and dresses now through May 26. Just use code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.

• The Vitamix blender gets you the most from your DIY’d juices, smoothies and more, and right now the renewed version’s Amazon price matches the all-time-low we’ve found.

• If you’ve been thinking about an Amazon Kindle or Fire Tablets, they’re starting at just $9.99 on Woot! right now, and you’ll get $5 off a Paperwhite case if you pick one of those up, too.

• Backcountry’s having a huge sale on all the gear you need for summer adventures: Take up to 50% off clothing, camping and way, way more.

• It is very much ice cream season at the moment, and right now you can buy five pints of the good stuff from Salt & Straw and get a sixth mystery pint for free (the sale runs now through Monday).

• A great selection of Blundstone’s stylish, utilitarian boots are 25% off now through May 31, and they look just as cute with summer dresses as they will for colder weather ahead.

• Anker tech accessories, including magnetic phone grips, car mount chargers, wireless charging stations and more are mega on-sale on Amazon now.

Supergoop! Supergoop!

Finally, the sale that skincare obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family sale for summer, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today through May 24, you can use code SUNNY20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), just in time for warmer weather.

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $800 off a mattress when you use code MDAY22 at checkout. No matter which one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses you choose, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$79.99 $53.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

EarFun Mike Andronico/CNN

During testing, our editor found the EarFun Air Pro 2 to be among the highest quality cheap wireless earbuds you can buy. Their sound quality and comfort rivals much more expensive models, and you’ll get some decent ANC and ambient sound capabilities for the price. Now through May 22, the Air Pro 2 is just $53.99 when you clip the on-page coupon — just shy of the standard EarFun Air price.

$99 $69 at ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: the Underscored-approved brand ThermoWorks is running a sale on one of their thermometers right now. This one is equipped with dual probe channels to monitor the meat and pit simultaneously — plus, you can track the temperatures remotely with the receiver. ThermoWorks is offering this significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends.

$19.99 $14.44 at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. At just $12.91 when you apply the on-page coupon, this is a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$699 From $499 at Z Grills

Z Grills Z Grills

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

Dyson Memorial Day deals Dyson

As part of an early Memorial Day sale, Dyson is offering some of its most-loved products at solid discounts. Don’t miss these discounts on vacuums like Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute and Dyson V8 Animal or an air purifying fan like the Dyson Pure Cool TP02. It’s never a bad time to save on Dyson products, so don’t miss this sale.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Gear up for warmer weather with a new line of outdoor entertainment furniture from Sur La Table. The brand is offering a bunch of styles of table-and-chairs sets perfect for hosting weekend barbecues or just eating al fresco with the family. Best of all, it’s all 20% off now through May 31.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 Apple

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is *so* close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and boasting robust sound, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods pro with a bunch of the same great features.

$29.99 From $19.99 at Amazon

Fire TV iStock

Right now, you can snag a variety of Amazon Fire TVs and Fire Sticks at a discount. Our editors are especially big fans of the 4K Max Fire Stick. Whether you’re looking to add some new functionality to your existing television set up or give it a top-to-bottom upgrade, you’ll find a lot to love with these sales.

Use code CNN for 20% off sitewide

Material Material

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and built for a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.