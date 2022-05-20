Rwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May

Kigali, Rwanda Rwanda expects the first group of 50 asylum seekers to be transferred from Britain by the end of May, a government spokesperson has said .

In April the British government announced plans to send people seeking asylum to the East African country, but earlier this month said it expected lawyers to lodge claims to prevent their removal.

The British government has started to notify those who are likely to be relocated, with the first flights expected to take place in the coming months, Britain's home office said in a statement.

Pitched as an attempt to disrupt the business model of people-smuggling gangs, the plan drew concerns about Rwanda's human rights record, which the British government itself noted last year.

"According to the information we have, the first batch of migrants will arrive by the end of the month, but... it is the British government that knows how many will come and when they will come," Rwanda's deputy government spokesman Alain Mukurarinda said.

