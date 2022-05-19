Human hair is being used to clean up oil spills

By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN

Updated 4:11 AM ET, Thu May 19, 2022

At its workshop in San Francisco, Matter of Trust produces mats made from donated human hair and animal fur, to soak up oil spills. They have been used to clean up minor spills, like this one caused by a road accident, and are also helpful for major spills.
Pictured, Matter of Trust volunteers using hair mats to clean up oil from a San Francisco beach in 2007, after the &lt;a href=&quot;https://response.restoration.noaa.gov/remembering-cosco-busan-overview-2007-oil-spill&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cosco Busan container ship spilled more than 50,000 gallons of oil&lt;/a&gt; following its collision with the San Francisco Bay Bridge.
Every day, Matter of Trust receives packages of ponytails in the post.
Its staff process the hair using a nail board and brushes, as well as felting machines.
The finished mats are two foot square and one-inch-thick, and can adsorb up to 1.5 gallons (5.6 liters) of oil.
Matter of Trust founder Lisa Gautier says she has noticed that a lot of red hair is donated from the Boston area.
The hair mats can be rolled into booms to collect vehicle oil from the street. The goal is to keep oil out of storm drains that flow into waterways.
Matter of Trust is expanding its network of local partner hubs, producing mats with locally sourced hair in 17 countries across the globe.
(CNN)Lisa Gautier receives nearly a dozen parcels of human hair every day. This would be unnerving for most, but Gautier knows that the blonde and brunette locks, and all the other shades, will become something wonderfully "green."

With her San-Francisco-based non-profit organization Matter of Trust, Gautier turns donated hair into mats used to soak up oil spills on land, and booms (long tubes) used for spills at sea.
A standard way to clean up oil from land is to use mats made from polypropylene. But polypropylene is a non-biodegradable plastic, and producing it ultimately means more drilling for oil.
    Hair, by contrast, is an environmentally friendly resource that can soak up around five times its weight in oil, according to Matter of Trust, and though it doesn't qui