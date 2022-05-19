Summer outlook: Most of US will see above-average temperatures as Western drought continues

(CNN) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast for summer calls for a whole lot of heat without much rain to provide relief.

Nearly the entire contiguous US is expected to have above-normal temperatures this summer, which runs from June through August, according to Thursday's Climate Prediction Center's outlook. The combination of hotter weather and below-average rainfall is expected to fuel the megadrought that covers much of the West.

The chance for above-normal temperatures will continue to be an issue from the Inter-Mountain West to the Southern Plains, with an emphasis on the Desert Southwest. Many "above" readings are expected again from southern Colorado into west Texas and encompassing the entire state of New Mexico.

Unfortunately, the outlook for precipitation remains low across the west as well, with the lowest chances of rainfall from central Wyoming into northern Texas. The only area with above-average precipitation probabilities is found along the Gulf coastal region and Florida.

The drought worsens and there is no relief in sight

