Three survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre receive $1 million donation

(CNN) As the last living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continue their fight for reparations, a New York philanthropist gifted them $1 million hoping it begins to account for the wrongs they have faced.

Ed Mitzen, co-founder of the New York-based nonprofit Business for Good, presented the donation to Viola Fletcher, 108, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, 101, at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa on Wednesday.

"We made this donation directly to the family so that we could help make their lives a little bit easier. And also to tell them that people do care and that their struggle matters," Mitzen, 54, told CNN.

The centenarians were young children when White Tulsans formed a lynch mob in 1921 and attacked the Greenwood District, a thriving Black hub of commerce and home to multiple millionaires. Hundreds of Black people were killed, businesses were looted and the neighborhood was turned into ashes. Historical photos show bodies of Black residents lying in the streets.

In recent years, there have been a number of efforts to raise awareness about the massacre. It became a plot line in two popular TV shows -- HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and "Watchmen" — and Fletcher testified in Congress to ask the country to officially acknowledge the massacre. (CNN and HBO have the same parent company.)

Read More