New York Supreme Court ruling reinstates law banning police officers from using chokeholds during arrests

(CNN) A law banning New York law enforcement from using either a chokehold or a move that compresses someone's diaphragm during an arrest has been reinstated after a state Supreme Court appeals court ruling on Thursday.

The court's ruling reversed a June 2021 decision by the state Supreme Court that deemed the law "unnecessarily vague" and voided the ban in its entirety. A coalition of police unions brought the lawsuit against the city in 2020.

New York Police Department officials have previously argued that chokeholds were already banned by the department and that officers are taught that once someone is subdued, they should be placed sitting up so they can breathe freely.

The "diaphragm" law, which was maligned by state law enforcement and policing advocates, was passed by the city council in the aftermath of George Floyd's May 2020 death. It made it a criminal misdemeanor to use a restraint method that restricts the flow of air or blood by compressing the windpipe or carotid arteries or by sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back "in a manner that compresses the diaphragm."

Scrutiny of police use of force, including chokeholds and other compressive restraints, ramped up after Floyd's killing, in which an officer knelt on his neck for over nine minutes, and spurred a flurry of state and local government action to hold officers accountable for misconduct and prevent acts of police brutality. Racial justice and police reform protesters often chanted Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" -- the same plea made by Eric Garner six years earlier as he was held in an unauthorized chokehold by an NYPD officer shortly before he died.

