Warriors blow out the Mavs 112-87 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

(CNN) The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks was billed as a matchup between two of the NBA's biggest stars: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

But it was Andrew Wiggins who made the difference, holding the Slovenian to 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-10 on contested shots -- Doncic's lowest career scoring playoff game. Sporting a scratch across his face that Wiggins had accidentally inflicted, Doncic cut a dejected figure after the game.

While Wiggins shut down Doncic, every Golden State starter contributed double digits and Jordan Poole added 19 from the bench as the Warriors blew out the Mavs 112-87 in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Curry led the Warriors with 21 points and 12 rebounds, bagging his 18th career playoff double-double.

It is the Warriors' first time in the playoffs since 2019.

"That's why he was the No. 1 pick," Klay Thompson said about his teammate Wiggins. "You can't teach that athleticism. You can't teach that length. You can't teach his timing. I'm just happy the world is getting to see who he really is."

Read More