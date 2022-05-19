CDC vaccine advisers voted in favor of boosters for 5 - 11-year-olds

(CNN) Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 11-1, with 1 abstention Thursday to support recommending a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, which the US Food and Drug Administration authorized earlier this week.

The recommendation they voted on was: "A single Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons ages 5-11 years at least 5 months after the primary series, under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization."

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the booster for children at least five months after they received their two-dose series. This would be a third dose for healthy children and a fourth dose for children who are immunocompromised.

The committee voted for the booster after hearing details about Pfizer's application to the FDA to expand access to the boosters for this age group. Waning antibody levels have been seen in children who have received a primary vaccination series, and booster doses achieved antibody levels higher than what was seen after the primary series.